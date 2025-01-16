Aldermore reintroduces 95% mortgages and cuts rates, boosting opportunities for landlords and first-time buyers

Specialist lender Aldermore has announced a series of significant changes to its mortgage range, reducing rates and reintroducing 95% loan-to-value (LTV) mortgages. These updates are a welcome development for landlords, first-time buyers, and brokers alike.

Major rate reductions and new products

Effective immediately, Aldermore has slashed rates across its residential and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage products. For new residential customers, the key highlights include the reintroduction of 95% LTV mortgages, with rates starting at 7.49%. These high LTV options aim to support first-time buyers struggling to secure a foothold in the market.

In addition, fixed rates for residential owner-occupier mortgages have been reduced across multiple LTV tiers. Rates now start at 5.54% for up to 75% LTV and 5.79% for up to 80% LTV. Notably, Aldermore has introduced new two- and three-year fixed-rate products with a discounted reversion rate (AMR minus 1.00%) available for up to 80% LTV.

For existing buy-to-let customers, Aldermore is offering a limited-edition two-year fixed-rate product for individual and company landlords with single residential investment properties. Rates start at 6.49% for up to 70% LTV, with no product fee.

Supporting first-time buyers

The reintroduction of 95% LTV mortgages is particularly noteworthy as it offers a critical lifeline to first-time buyers (FTBs) in 2025. Jon Cooper, Aldermore’s director of mortgages, emphasised the importance of this move: “We’re especially pleased to relaunch into the 95% LTV market, offering compelling options for first-time buyers as they seek to get onto the property ladder for the first time in 2025,” Cooper stated.

This initiative reflects Aldermore’s commitment to addressing affordability challenges for new buyers, especially in a market where house prices remain high, and the cost of borrowing has increased in recent years.

Opportunities for landlords

Landlords are also set to benefit from Aldermore’s updated mortgage range. The introduction of competitive buy-to-let products, coupled with rate reductions for existing customers, provides landlords with greater flexibility in managing their portfolios.

By offering fixed-rate products with no product fees, Aldermore is helping landlords secure stable financing options amidst fluctuating interest rates. This is a particularly attractive proposition for those evaluating new acquisitions or refinancing existing properties.

Jon Cooper underscored Aldermore’s customer-focused approach: “We’re pleased to begin the year with a bang by cutting rates and introducing new products. We want brokers and their clients to know that Aldermore has a wide range of lending options available, catered to their individual needs.”