why decarbonising heritage properties is vital for landlords and the UK’s net zero goals

Heritage properties hold a unique charm but also present significant challenges when it comes to energy efficiency. With the built environment responsible for around 25% of the UK’s total carbon emissions, the decarbonisation of traditional and historic buildings is critical to achieving the government’s legally binding net zero target by 2050. For landlords, this is not just an environmental imperative—it’s an opportunity to future-proof investments and enhance tenant satisfaction.

The importance of retrofitting heritage homes

Approximately 5.9 million buildings in the UK were constructed before 1919, making up a substantial portion of the housing stock that requires attention. Retrofitting is one of the most effective strategies for improving energy efficiency in these properties. By addressing issues such as heat loss through walls, roofs, and windows, retrofitting can reduce energy consumption by up to 40% and cut carbon emissions by 30–50%, according to experts.

However, heritage properties pose unique challenges, including restrictions due to conservation regulations and the “moisture open” nature of older materials like timber and brickwork. Tim Darwall-Smith, Director at SBA Property Management, highlighted the importance of using tailored approaches: “To make meaningful progress, landlords must embrace solutions that respect the historical integrity of their properties while addressing modern energy needs.”

The whole building approach: a game changer

To navigate these challenges, landlords are encouraged to adopt frameworks such as the Whole Building Approach, recommended by Historic England. This strategy ensures that all systems within a property work cohesively while respecting its historical character.

The Whole Building Approach involves:

Fabric measures: Improving insulation, draught-proofing, and maintaining structural elements like gutters and windows.

Services: Upgrading heating systems, ventilation, and controls, and integrating renewable energy technologies where possible.

Darwall-Smith added: “By educating tenants on how to effectively maintain and use their homes, landlords can enhance energy efficiency while fostering stronger relationships with tenants.”

Support and benefits for landlords

Landlords have access to government-backed initiatives such as the Energy Company Obligation (ECO4) scheme, running until March 2026, which helps finance energy efficiency upgrades. Working with property management firms can further aid landlords in navigating retrofitting challenges and ensuring compliance with conservation regulations.

Decarbonising heritage properties not only supports the UK’s environmental objectives but also offers long-term advantages for landlords. These include:

Reduced energy costs for tenants, improving affordability and satisfaction.

Enhanced property value, as energy-efficient homes become increasingly desirable.

Future-proofed investments, ensuring compliance with emerging environmental regulations.

Darwall-Smith concluded: “Heritage buildings, when managed and upgraded thoughtfully, can meet modern energy standards while preserving their unique character. Landlords play a crucial role in this transformation, benefiting both the environment and their investments.”