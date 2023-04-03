Wales to introduce overnight accommodation charge

Brushing aside concerns raised, the Welsh Government is set to allow local authorities make a ‘small charge’ on people staying overnight in commercially-let accommodation.

The announcement was made by Welsh minister for finance and local government Rebecca Evans and follows a public consultation to which more than 1,000 responses were received. This explored the possibility of a visitor levy to be used for re-invested in local areas.

‘As we develop the visitor levy policy, we will consider the consultation responses to help shape a proposal that works well across Wales’, said Evans. ‘A common concern expressed by some of those responding to the consultation was that people would stop visiting Wales if a levy was introduced. Similar visitor levies are used in many countries around world to the benefit of local areas, which continue to see thriving visitor economies. We believe this success can be replicated in Wales and that local communities should be empowered to decide whether to implement a levy or not.

‘We are often asked about the application of a levy to visitors not staying overnight. We have not identified a practical method of applying a levy in the context of day visitors given the variety of activities that these visitors undertake and in a way that would not directly impact residents. We know that an overnight visitor levy is a model that works, as demonstrated by the many destinations that apply a similar charge internationally.

‘Our intention with the visitor levy is to bring about a sense of shared responsibility between residents and visitors, to protect, and invest in, our local areas. As hosts, we are asking visitors – whether they have travelled from within Wales or from further afield – to make a small contribution towards maintaining and enhancing the place they are visiting, encouraging a more sustainable approach for tourism.

‘The visitor levy puts power into the hands of local communities and gives them a tool to encourage sustainable, regenerative tourism. Over the coming months and years, we want to work with businesses, local authorities, and all of our key partners to design a visitor levy for Wales that will be a force for good’.

In addition to the public consultation, bespoke consumer research was commissioned to obtain some insight into the views of both Welsh residents and UK consumers of domestic holidays.

Of those surveyed, 58 per cent agreed that tourists should contribute towards the costs of maintaining and investing in the destinations they stay in. The number was higher, 66 per cent, in high tourism areas of Wales. Respondents ‘were more positive than negative when introduced to the concept of a visitor levy in a place where they go on holiday or in their area’. Some 45 per cent were positive while 25 per cent were negative, with positivity increased amongst people from high tourism areas.