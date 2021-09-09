Updated landlord guidance published

Updated advice on taking and renewing possession action against tenants is included in the Ministry of Housing’s Understanding the possession action process: guidance for landlords and tenants published this week.

It replaces guidance issued in September 2020 and covers the various changes in deadlines and court procedures made during the Coronavirus crisis.

There is also new guidance from the Home Office on Right to rent document checks: a user guide for tenants and landlords.The 51-page document includes the latest on how right to rent checks should be carried out and which documents are acceptable.