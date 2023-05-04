UK Government to Introduce Long-Awaited Renters’ Reform Bill Next Week

The UK government is set to publish the Renters’ Reform Bill next week, according to Housing Secretary Michael Gove. The Bill is expected to introduce a series of measures aimed at providing better protection for tenants and fairer regulation of the private rental sector. This includes the abolition of Section 21 eviction powers, a mandatory landlord register, and the introduction of a Decent Homes Standard for private housing.

In an interview with Sky News, Gove said the legislation would “change the way in which the relationship between landlords and tenants work”. He added that tenants would be provided with new protections to ensure they are better protected against arbitrary rent increases.

The government had previously come under fire from activists for delaying the introduction of the Bill, which was first proposed in 2019. A white paper outlining the proposals was published last summer. The Bill is expected to bring an end to Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions, which have been criticised for giving landlords excessive power.

Reacting to Gove’s statement, the Renters’ Reform Coalition, a group of 20 organisations campaigning for change, tweeted: “We look forward to this momentous day… and to scrutinising the legislation in full.”

Ben Beadle, chief executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, welcomed the announcement, tweeting: “Secretary of State Michael Gove confirms that we will see the long-awaited Renters Reform Bill next week. A fun week ahead beckons!”

The details of the Bill will reveal which measures can be introduced into law at short notice and which may require primary legislation, which takes up to a year to get through Parliament. The Bill is seen as an important step in improving conditions for the millions of people who live in private rented accommodation across the UK.