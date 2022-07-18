Time running out for Durham landlords to obtain licences

Durham is warning private landlords in the county that time is running short to register for its new selective licensing scheme.

Approved by the Government in November 2021, the scheme came into effect on 1 April 2022 this year. However, it will not come into full operation until next month, when property inspections will begin. The licence fee per rented property is a maximum of £500 and covers the length of the five-year scheme.

A number of discounts are available if landlords meet certain criteria, but the period during which for new applicants can claim reductions comes to an end on 31 July.

The council estimates that 29,000 homes in 103 designated areas are subject to the licensing requirement. This, it said, represents 42 per cent of the private rented sector in the county. There is a postcode checker to allow landlords to check if they are covered by the licensing requirement.

‘We’re urging landlords to apply for a licence for their properties that fall within a designated area as this is now a legal requirement’, said James Rowlandson, the Durham County cabinet member for resources, investments, and assets.

‘There is still time to apply this month and take advantage of the discount available for new applicants, so we are encouraging eligible landlords not to miss out on the offer.

‘The scheme is about holding accountable those landlords who fail to provide appropriate living standards for their tenants. This is an opportunity for landlords to ensure their properties meet the required standard ahead of inspection, and to ensure they are complying with their legal obligations’.