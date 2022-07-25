Support for rates change for holiday lets in Wales

There has been support for the idea of allowing local rates variations for second homes and holiday lets in Wales.

Minister for Finance and Local Government Rebecca Evans confirmed this when publishing a summary of responses to her December 2021 consultation on second homes and land transaction tax.

There was widespread support for the proposal that the new rates should apply to properties purchased for use as holiday lets as well as second homes, she said.

‘It is clear from the results of this consultation exercise there is strong support for action in this area. I have written to all the local authorities in Wales to engage them in developing a national framework in which local authorities can request that the new rates for second homes and holiday lets apply in those areas.

‘We are committed to taking immediate action to address the impact of second homes and unaffordable housing in communities across Wales, using the planning, property and taxation systems’.