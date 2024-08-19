Sporting venues drive top returns for buy-to-let investors

A new analysis by Foxtons, London’s largest lettings and sales estate agent, reveals that rental properties near major sporting venues in the capital are delivering stronger returns for buy-to-let investors than the average yields in their surrounding boroughs.

Higher yields near london’s iconic sporting sites

Foxtons examined rental and house price data across 14 London postcodes that host major sporting venues. The findings indicate that the average rental yield in these areas stands at 4.8%, surpassing the 4.3% average yield found across the wider boroughs. This highlights the attractive investment opportunities near London’s sports hubs.

Among these, Lord’s Cricket Ground tops the list with an impressive 6.9% rental yield, significantly outperforming Westminster’s borough-wide average of 3.8%. Similarly, the Oval Cricket Ground offers a 6.8% yield, nearly 2% higher than the broader Lambeth area, while Tottenham Hotspur Stadium delivers a solid 6.5% yield, outpacing Haringey’s average by 2.1%.

Top venues offering rental and capital growth

Wembley Stadium and Crystal Palace also feature prominently, with yields of 5.5% and 5% respectively. Even Twickenham Stadium, with a yield of 4.7%, exceeds the wider Richmond borough average by 1.5%. These higher yields around London’s premier sports venues not only present excellent rental returns but also come with the benefit of capital appreciation.

In the past year, property values in areas surrounding these major venues have risen by an average of 0.7%, while the wider boroughs have seen a decline of 3.8%. This contrast underscores the investment potential in these specific locales.

The growing appeal of sports-driven investments

Guy Gittins, CEO of Foxtons, commented on the trend, saying, “We’re certainly a nation of sport lovers and this love has only grown in recent years as sport has become more inclusive and accessible. It’s this inclusivity that makes London such a great city for hosting major sporting events and we’re now seeing a range of foreign imports such as the NFL, NBA and MLB make London a permanent fixture in their sporting calendars.”

Gittins highlighted the broader impact of sporting venues on local property markets, noting, “This has led to a great deal of ongoing investment into major sporting venues and as well as the facilities themselves, this brings many additional improvements to the surrounding area and the local infrastructure. This benefits both the housing and rental markets, helping to boost supply and demand, which in turn ensures a strong rate of house price growth and superior yields for buy-to-let investors.”