Spooky street names can boost or haunt property values, study reveals

Have you ever thought that the name of your street could affect your home’s value? According to Chartered Surveyors Stokemont, certain Halloween-themed street names can either enhance or decrease property values significantly. This Halloween, Stokemont’s analysis uncovers the street names that work magic on property prices and those that spook potential buyers.

‘Howl’ streets top the list for property value boosts

If you live on a street with ‘howl’ in its name, consider yourself lucky—properties here enjoy an average price increase of a remarkable 24.8%. While similar properties in surrounding areas average £282,576, those on a ‘howl’ street fetch an impressive £70,005 more. Although ‘howl’ may not sound particularly haunting, it’s certainly attractive for homeowners seeking to boost their property value.

Following in second place are streets named with ‘shadow’. Properties on these eerily named streets can see a 22.5% increase in value, with average prices reaching £485,198—£89,093 more than comparable properties nearby. Third in line are streets with the word ‘dark’ in their names, adding an 11.5% premium. Homes on ‘dark’ streets cost £368,831 on average, fetching £38,157 more than similar properties in the area.

Street names that may haunt property prices

Not all Halloween-themed names are a treat for property values, however. Streets containing the word ‘candle’ are the biggest culprits for lowering prices, with a decrease of 49.4%. Next in line for devaluing properties are streets with ‘witch’ (-29.1%) and ‘lantern’ (-26.3%) in their names, making these spooky addresses less appealing to buyers.

Stokemont’s findings highlight an unusual factor that could impact resale values. While quirky street names may be a fun feature, they might also sway property prices—up or down—depending on their spooky appeal.