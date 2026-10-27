Southend landlords face three-month licensing gap from January

Southend-on-Sea City Council has confirmed a gap in selective licensing from January after its current scheme expires on 30 November 2026, with any replacement not starting until 1 April 2027 at the earliest.

The council launched a consultation on a new scheme that would renew and extend licensing into more areas of the city. Residents, landlords and local groups have until 31 December 2026 to respond, with final proposals to follow after approvals and statutory steps.

Landlords letting in the current zones face an unusual pause in routine licensing. The council says wider powers to tackle unsafe housing stay in place, but the break removes a clear licence route for several months.

Licensing pause from January

The existing five-year scheme began on 1 December 2021 and covers designated neighbourhoods in Milton, Kursaal, Victoria and Chalkwell wards. Landlords renting eligible properties in those areas must hold a licence and meet conditions on property condition and management.

The council said the requirements help hold landlords to account for safe, properly managed homes and work alongside wider enforcement. The current designation ends on 30 November 2026.

Daniel Cowan, leader of Southend-on-Sea City Council, said the aim is to widen coverage. “My administration wants to build on selective licensing and extend its reach so more residents benefit from better housing standards,” he said. “Responsible landlords deserve a level playing field, without being undercut by those who neglect their properties or tenants.”

Expansion plan goes to consultation

The council is consulting on where a new scheme would apply and how it would operate, including expansion beyond the current wards. Subject to consultation, approvals and legal steps, officers are working towards 1 April 2027 to align with the financial year.

Irene Ferguson, cabinet member for housing and preventing homelessness, said poor housing can damage health and make daily life a struggle. “Selective licensing helps us identify problems and require landlords to address them,” she said.

No final decision has been made. The council said responses will shape the final proposals, and residents should keep reporting poor conditions during the gap period.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on a Southend landlord fined £25,224 over an unsafe rental, which showed the council will pursue penalties where hazards are found. The consultation suggests that enforcement stance will continue even while the licence label lapses.

Landlords operating across Essex should also note the rules on rent repayment orders where licensing fails, which remain a separate risk from council fines. A gap in a scheme does not remove duties on safety, occupancy and management.

Full proposals and the response form are set out in the council’s consultation notice, which closes on 31 December 2026.

What this means for landlords

If you let in Milton, Kursaal, Victoria or Chalkwell: diary the 30 November expiry and keep licence documents, conditions and inspection records even during the gap.

diary the 30 November expiry and keep licence documents, conditions and inspection records even during the gap. If you plan to expand in Southend: respond to the consultation before 31 December – coverage and fees for any 2027 scheme are still to be fixed.

respond to the consultation before 31 December – coverage and fees for any 2027 scheme are still to be fixed. Watch for: council requests for access or information from January to March, as officers say wider housing powers stay live.

council requests for access or information from January to March, as officers say wider housing powers stay live. Bottom line: no licence to apply for does not mean no risk – maintain standards as if the scheme were still running.

Editor’s view

A three-month pause helps no one. Landlords need continuity to price and comply, and the council should confirm interim arrangements fast if it wants the wider expansion to carry credibility.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 27 October 2026

Sources: Southend-on-Sea City Council

Related reading: Southend landlord fined £25,224 over unsafe rental

