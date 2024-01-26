Shawbrook Introduce Rate Cuts Across Property Investment Products

Shawbrook has unveiled significant rate reductions across its extensive property investment product line today, marking a positive shift in the market landscape for professional property investors. The rate cuts span across a variety of products including Buy-to-Let, Commercial, Semi-Commercial, and Bridging options, and notably, the recently debuted Limited Edition Buy-to-Let product.

Effective immediately for all new applications, the new rates are as follows:

Complex Buy-to-Let: rates have been reduced by up to 0.55%, starting at 5.69%.

Digital Buy-to-Let: rates have been reduced by up to 0.5%, starting at 5.99%.

Semi-Commercial: rates have been reduced by up to 0.35%, starting at 6.79%.

Commercial: rates have been reduced by up to 0.55%, starting at 7.44%.

Bridging: rates have been reduced by up to 0.1% per month, starting at 0.69%.

This strategic move by Shawbrook aims to bolster professional property investors by offering more competitive rates, facilitating refinancing of existing assets, and encouraging portfolio expansion through market opportunities.

Daryl Norkett, Director of Real Estate Proposition at Shawbrook, expressed his views on the new rate adjustments, stating, “In response to the dynamic market conditions, we are pleased to announce a range of rate reductions, designed to empower professional investors with the tools they need to achieve their property ambitions in 2024. Having navigated the challenges posed by increasing interest rates in 2023, these adjustments aim to support investors and give them the confidence to proactively engage in the market, backed by a broad range of funding solutions from Shawbrook.”