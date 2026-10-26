Sefton orders landlord to repay £22,477 in benefits

Sefton Council has secured rent repayment orders worth £22,477 against landlord Robert Edwards after four properties were let without the licences required in a selective licensing area.

The First-tier Tribunal granted the orders on 3 July 2026, directing repayment of Housing Benefit paid while the homes were rented unlicensed. The ruling came after Edwards pleaded guilty at magistrates court in April last year to five offences of letting without a licence and was fined a total of £13,037.86 including surcharge and costs.

Unlicensed homes now carry a double bill in Sefton, with a criminal fine followed months later by a repayment order that claws back rent already received. For portfolio owners, that sequence turns a paperwork breach into a five-figure loss even where no tenant harm is alleged beyond the missing licence.

How Sefton built the £22,477 repayment case

Sefton applied to the tribunal for orders covering four of the properties in the earlier prosecution. The tribunal agreed and ordered repayment of £22,477.02 in Housing Benefit. Council officers said the borough licensing schemes cover nearly 4,000 private rented homes and are used to lift standards and check that rented homes are safe and properly managed.

A council spokesperson said the case sends a clear message that failing to comply can have significant financial consequences. The authority has said other cases are being considered, a sign that repayment applications will remain part of its standard playbook after successful prosecutions.

Selective licensing makes it a criminal offence to let a designated property without a licence. Councils can prosecute, issue civil penalties, and then seek licensing enforcement through public registers and inspections. Repayment orders can cover up to 12 months rent per offence, and tenants or councils can apply.

Councils pair fines with repayment orders to raise the stakes

Sefton’s approach of prosecution first, repayment order second, is becoming common. The fine punishes the offence while the order removes the financial gain from the unlicensed period. Combined here, Edwards faces more than £35,000 in fines and repayments before legal costs.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s reporting on Propertymark calls for five-year licence cost reports as fees top £1,000, which found licensing charges passing £1,000 per property in some areas. The latest Sefton result shows the cost of staying outside a scheme now dwarfs the cost of joining it, even before any rent is repaid to tenants directly.

Councils do not need to prove poor conditions to win a licensing-based repayment order. Proof that the property required a licence, was let without one, and that rent or Housing Benefit was paid during that period is enough. That narrow test is why licensing cases succeed more often than disrepair-based claims, and why government selective licensing guidance for councils stresses consistent designation and enforcement.

What this means for landlords

Check every address against the current map: designations change street by street, and a portfolio spread across boundaries can leave one home caught while neighbours are clear.

designations change street by street, and a portfolio spread across boundaries can leave one home caught while neighbours are clear. Do not wait for a reminder: Sefton moved from prosecution to tribunal within 15 months, so an early guilty plea does not close the financial risk.

Sefton moved from prosecution to tribunal within 15 months, so an early guilty plea does not close the financial risk. Budget for both penalty routes: a fine plus a repayment order can exceed three times the original licence fees, before defence costs.

a fine plus a repayment order can exceed three times the original licence fees, before defence costs. Keep licence numbers on tenancy paperwork: where tenants claim Housing Benefit or Universal Credit, councils can trace unlicensed lets through benefit records.

where tenants claim Housing Benefit or Universal Credit, councils can trace unlicensed lets through benefit records. Bottom line: if a home needs a selective licence, apply now – operating unlicensed risks repaying rent you have already spent.

Editor’s view

Licensing enforcement has shifted from warnings to balance-sheet penalties. Sefton’s two-step of fine then repayment order is deliberate, and other councils will copy it because it works. A licence fee is an admin cost. A repayment order is a loss. Landlords should treat the difference as urgent.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 26 October 2026

Sources: Sefton Council, First-tier Tribunal, UK Government

Related reading: Pennycook confirms councils need not publish licensing registers

