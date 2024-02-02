Rightmove Secures £8 Million Takeover of HomeViews

In a strategic move to bolster its market position, Rightmove, the portal giant, has recently acquired HomeViews, a prominent build-to-rent reviews platform, in a deal worth £8 million. This acquisition, occurring just five years after HomeViews’ inception, signals Rightmove’s intent to consolidate its dominance in the sector, particularly in the face of emerging competition.

HomeViews, renowned as the UK’s most extensive repository of verified resident reviews for property developments, serves as a key resource for tenants and buyers in identifying top-rated housing blocks. Alongside consumer insights, HomeViews also operates a data platform, HomeViews Pro, which provides the build-to-rent industry with critical insights into resident experiences and market trends.

Rory Cramer, the CEO of HomeViews, is set to continue leading the team under Rightmove’s umbrella. Expressing optimism about the acquisition, Cramer remarks, “Joining Rightmove gives us a brilliant opportunity to expand our services for our partners and other stakeholders.” He further highlights the synergistic potential of this alliance, citing Rightmove’s brand leadership, digital innovation, and extensive reach across the UK property market as key factors that make this combination a formidable force in the rapidly growing build-to-rent sector.

Johan Svanstrom, CEO of Rightmove, commented on the acquisition, saying, “The HomeViews team has built an impressive platform that gives consumers additional useful information to make decisions.” He emphasizes the dual benefit of the platform in providing valuable feedback for industry operators, especially in the burgeoning build-to-rent segment. Svanstrom sees this acquisition as an opportunity for Rightmove to “further enrich our market-leading property information set for UK consumers, and to create new and effective relationship tools for our build-to-rent operator partners.”

As Rightmove integrates HomeViews into its operations, the move is anticipated to enhance the services offered to partners and stakeholders, leveraging the combined strengths to cater to the expanding needs of the UK’s build-to-rent market.