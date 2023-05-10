Renters’ Reform Bill Faces Further Delays, Government Urged to Honour Commitments

The much-anticipated Renters’ Reform Bill, intended to enhance renters’ rights and originally promised over four years ago, has been delayed once again. Last week, Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, announced that the draft bill would be published this week, aiming to “change the way the relationship between landlords and tenants works” and protect tenants from arbitrary rent increases. However, procedural issues have postponed the introduction of the Bill to Parliament, according to the Mirror newspaper.

In 2019, former Prime Minister Theresa May vowed to abolish Section 21 evictions, and Boris Johnson later pledged a “better deal for renters,” including the eviction ban, in the Conservative party’s general election manifesto. Despite the publication of a rental reform white paper in summer 2022, draft legislation has not been presented to Parliament for debate, with six different housing ministers holding the role since 2021.

Shadow Housing Secretary Lisa Nandy criticised the government’s failure to publish the Renters’ Reform Bill, warning that the delay could fuel doubts over the government’s commitment to the 4.4 million privately renting households in the UK. Nandy stated, “Our message to the government is clear, do not backtrack on the promises you have made, do not drop any commitments, do not roll over to your backbenchers again.”

Labour has pledged to introduce its own renter reform charter to strengthen renters’ rights if it gains power, including longer notice periods, a ban on no-fault evictions, and the right for tenants to make changes to their homes. Nandy also highlighted Labour’s plans for more ambitious housebuilding, including genuinely affordable homes and a better-regulated private rented sector.

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities spokesperson confirmed the government’s commitment to a fairer deal for renters and stated that legislation banning ‘no fault’ evictions would be introduced shortly. The spokesperson also announced the introduction of a Decent Homes Standard for the Private Rented Sector to ensure privately rented homes are safe and decent.