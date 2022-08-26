Readiness For Rent Law Change In Wales Called Into Question

Rent Smart Wales, the licensing authority for all landlords in Wales, has closed its telephone helpline due to ‘staff shortages’.

The closure comes at a critical time with renting law in Wales in transition and new rules due to come into force in December.

RSW told the Residential Landlords Association that it has had to prioritise resources to ensure its overall level of service is maintained and processing activities can continue.

‘The recruitment and retention of new staff is an issue across all sectors in Wales in recent months. Be assured however that we are doing everything we can to encourage job applications and to train new recruits as quickly as possible’, it said.

Online services, including registration and licensing and renewal, are unaffected and landlords can use an online query form.

Rent Smart Wales is hosted by Cardiff Council and is charged with both licensing and ensuring compliance with renting legislation on behalf of 22 Welsh local authorities. It has previously been criticised by the NRLA for being too bureaucratic. It has called for RSW to exercise greater transparency and to improve its service.

‘Given a new tenancy regime is coming in December, it does beg the question about RSW’s preparedness at a time landlords and renters most need it. This sorry episode is another reason to reform this big bureaucratic and unaccountable beast and make it answerable to the people it serves’, said the NRLA last week.

Imposition of a rent cap would serve only to fuel the supply and demand crisis which has engulfed the private rented sector, the National Residential Landlords Association has said.

It broadcast the message in a number of BBC and other media interviews last week, responding to calls from tenant campaign groups for such a cap.

‘Overall, last week’s media push was an opportunity for us to make a clear statement on behalf of our members that we strongly oppose rent controls. Moreover, we made the case that the Government should reverse the Section 24 mortgage interest changes, which would make the private rented sector more attractive to investment’, said the NRLA, which has also called for an end to the current freeze on Local Housing Allowance.