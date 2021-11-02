Preparing for post-Covid economy

This year’s Budget does not draw a line under Covid, but it does begin the work of preparing for a new economy post-Covid, claimed Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, presenting his Autumn Statement to Parliament.

His themes, he said, were investment in a more innovative, high-skilled economy, world class public services, backing for business, and help with cost of living rises for working families. There was little that had an immediate or direct effect on landlords, but some details to take not of.

There were changes made to the Universal Credit rules so that those in work will receive higher payments than now, a move which should help some tenants.

Longer term, there was £11.5bn promised to build up to 180,000 new affordable homes and an extra £1.8bn to bring 1,500 hectares of Brownfield land into use. These sums were going towards meeting a commitment to invest £10bn in new housing.

Some £5bn was promised to remove unsafe cladding from the highest risk buildings, partly funded by the Residential Property Developers Tax, which will be levied on developers with profits over £25m.

A ‘business rates improvement relief’ will mean that from 2023, every business will be able to make property improvements and, for 12 months, pay no extra business rates. Meanwhile, there is to be a one-year 50 per cent cut in business rates for businesses in the retail, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Those measures of most impact on landlords include: