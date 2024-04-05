Ordnance Survey Unveils Advanced Mapping Data Boosting Property Insights

Ordnance Survey (OS) has introduced a suite of new data enhancements to its OS National Geographic Database (NGD) Buildings data, marking a significant advancement in property information accessibility. This development is set to benefit an array of sectors including public services, emergency response teams, OS partners, alongside the insurance and financial industries, with landlords also standing to gain valuable insights.

A Leap in Property Data

The recent upgrades stem from the Public Sector Geospatial Agreement (PSGA), bringing forth data attributes previously dispersed or unavailable. The enriched OS NGD Buildings dataset now encompasses details such as:

Building Age: Providing historical data on construction dates.

Building Construction Material: Detailing the primary materials used in building construction.

Basement Presence: Indicating the existence of basements and if they constitute a self-contained address.

Building Description: Offering concise descriptions, such as ‘Detached House’ or ‘Education Building’.

This consolidation of data represents a first in offering a comprehensive overview of property characteristics within a single resource, building upon last September’s update which introduced information on building use and address count.

Partnership and Purpose

In collaboration with data analytics firm Verisk, OS has enriched the dataset with external expertise on building age, construction material, and basement details, while OS’s own surveyors will continue to gather this data for new constructions. The aim is to bolster understanding of building energy performance, support carbon emission reduction initiatives, and inform both policy-making and future architectural designs with a focus on sustainability.

Impact on Net Zero and Public Policy

The enhancements are poised to play a crucial role in public sector efforts towards achieving net zero goals and enhancing green energy policies. By providing a deeper insight into the energy efficiency potential of buildings, the data aids in identifying properties that are challenging to heat and in strategizing to meet environmental targets. This in-depth knowledge base is expected to guide the development of future housing policies and design standards that align with net zero ambitions.

Jessica Gaskell, Lead for PSGA Investment at OS, highlighted the significance of this update, stating: “This new product is providing data that we have never provided before free at the point of use for the public sector, consistently modelled and applied across Great Britain to give users a comprehensive picture of the built environment in the country.”

The dataset integrates seamlessly with existing NGD information, offering users an enhanced perspective on both built and natural environments in a user-friendly format, thus paving the way for informed decision-making across various sectors.