NRLA produces improved Welsh occupation contract

An ‘enhanced and improved’ Standard Occupation Contract or use by landlords in Wales has been published by the National Residential Landlords Association for use after introduction of the country’s new renting regime at the start of December.

The new all-in-one contract, sets out the terms for both initial fixed term and subsequent periodic continuation.

Under the Renting Homes (Wales) Act, ‘Occupation contracts’ are the required new type of agreement in Wales. They replace the assured shorthold tenancies.

Unlike the model occupation contracts provided by the Welsh Government, where amendments or edits need to be agreed separately for the fixed term and the periodic contract, the NRLA document lets landlords and contract holders agree to remove or edit certain clauses for as long as the contract holders remain in the property.

This also means that landlords will not need to issue more than one contract, making it easier to comply with the requirements to serve written statements.

Available to NRLA members to download, as part of their annual subscription, the new occupation contract will start as a fixed term and automatically become periodic at the end of the initial term of occupation, without the need of any additional paperwork being signed or presented to the occupier.

This is being heralded as a major improvement for landlords and occupiers alike in Wales, and offers a great deal of surety on protection of all parties in their contract obligations.