NRLA Introduces Comprehensive Tool for Landlords with Safe2 Purchase

The CEO of the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) has made waves in the property management arena by announcing the acquisition of the Safe2 platform, subsequently unveiling an exclusive property management suite for member landlords.

Private landlords are set to benefit immensely as the NRLA steps in with a holistic solution to their renting safety concerns, following their acquisition of Safe2. This platform is a renowned facilitator for property safety certification, vigilantly ensuring the current status of gas, electrical safety, and energy performance certificates.

In addition, Safe2 offers the convenience of quoting for corrective tasks and even reassesses the associated system at no extra charge. Moreover, NRLA members have another reason to celebrate – a 5% concession on any services provided by Safe2.

Furthering their commitment to ease property management for landlords, NRLA has rolled out a digital property management tool named ‘Portfolio’. Available without any charge to NRLA members, this tool serves as a central hub for landlords to seamlessly manage the entire tenancy process. With Portfolio, landlords can draft tenancy contracts, schedule property tours, streamline all tenant interactions, and maintain adherence to legal prerequisites.

Furthermore, Portfolio also facilitates direct access to NRLA’s advisory services. Members can also exploit the platform to promote rooms and entire properties for rent on prominent platforms such as Rightmove and Zoopla.

Addressing the development, Ben Beadle, NRLA’s CEO, commented, “The vast majority of landlords already provide safe and decent housing. With anticipated major shifts in the industry, our goal is to simplify the process for landlords to fulfil all their statutory duties, efficiently manage their properties, and deliver top-notch service to their tenants. The NRLA’s foray into innovative technologies and digital services aims precisely at accomplishing these targets.”

James Kent, MD at Safe2, reflecting on their alliance with NRLA, stated, “Safe2 has already been partnering with the NRLA, and today’s announcement is a great step forward. It stands as a testament to the NRLA’s dedication to equipping landlords with all the necessary tools, ensuring the safety of the properties they let out.”