NRLA calls for adapted living drive

There should be greater co-operation between landlords and local authorities to help meet the urgent need for more private rented accommodation adapted for disabled and older living needs, according to the National Residential Landlords Association.

The number of households headed by somebody who is 65 or older is set to double by 2046, research conducted by the Social Market Foundation suggests. With this in mind, now is the time for local authorities and landlords address the issue, said NRLA.

Clearer communication from local authorities about availability of the Disabled Facilities Grant will be key. NRLA research suggests 79 per cent of landlords have no knowledge of the grants. After finding out more about them, 68 per cent of landlords were more willing to adapt their properties.

NRLA, together with housing access and adaptation specialist organisations, has published new guidance on Adapting the private rented sector. This sets out how private landlords can consider requests for adaptations to make their properties more inclusive and accessible.

‘Many tenants report they are unable to access adapted properties in the private rented sector, but at the same time, our research suggests that there has been a lack of engagement with landlords on this issue’, said NRLA deputy director Meera Chindooroy.

‘The acute problems facing those with accessibility needs requires urgent attention, and it is imperative that steps are taken now to ensure that a challenge doesn’t become a crisis for the sector’.