Norfolk Landlord Fined £40,000 for Housing Conditions that Endangered Tenants

A landlord in Norfolk has been hit with total fines of £40,000, after it emerged that housing conditions placed tenants in considerable risk.

Issues at the Watton property were reported to Breckland Council last year. Following these reports, council officers carried out an inspection of the large HMO, during which they discovered a blocked fire escape, damaged fire doors, hazardous electrics, and decayed, broken windows. The severity of these findings led the officers to deem the property as unsafe.

The property, which was home to several tenants, had been granted a period for the required repairs to be made. However, a subsequent inspection revealed that little progress had been made. As a result, the council slapped the landlord company and its director with separate £20,000 fines each.

The landlord has since rectified the issues and paid the imposed fines, which are set to be used for further investigations in the Norfolk district. The council has declined to name the landlord, stating that the individual in question has been cooperative and the civil matter has now been resolved.

Councillor Claire Bowes, executive member for housing and homelessness, stated that a significant majority of Breckland’s landlords offer well-maintained homes for their tenants and that overall housing quality in the district is high.

She said, “However, this case shows that the council will not tolerate a decline in housing quality or for residents to be put at risk. We will take action to protect our residents’ right to live in a safe home.”