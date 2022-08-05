New Rules On Carbon Monoxide Alarms Explained

New rules on carbon monoxide alarms will come into force on 1 October 2022.

From that date there must be a carbon monoxide alarm in any room used as living accommodation in a private rented property that contains a fixed combustion appliance (excluding gas cookers).

The new rules are contained in the Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm (Amendment) Regulations 2022, which also contain new smoke alarm requirements for social rented accommodation.

Landlords are required to ensure that smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are in working order and are repaired or replaced when faults are reported. The requirements are enforced by local authorities which can impose a fine of up to £5,000 should a landlord fail to comply with a remedial notice.

There is an explanatory booklet available, Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm (Amendment) Regulations 2022: guidance for landlords and tenants, setting out the requirements, who they apply to and how they are enforced.

These regulations should be considered alongside other relevant laws on fire and carbon monoxide safety in rented homes such as the Housing Act 2004, the Fire Safety Act 2021 and the Building Safety Act 2022.