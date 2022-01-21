New guidance follows lifting of COVID restrictions

Lifting of the so-called ‘plan B’ COVID has prompted the Government to this week issue updated guidance to landlords.

COVID-19 and renting: guidance for landlords, tenants and local authorities comes in the wake of announcement of the lifting of restrictions on the use of face masks from 27 January.

When it comes to possession procedures, in England all notice periods returned to their pre-pandemic lengths from 1 October 2021, Understanding the possession action process: A guide for private landlords in England and Wales reminds landlords. In Wales notice periods given on or after 24 July 2020 to at least 24 March 2022 must be at least 6 months, other than for grounds relating to anti-social behaviour.

In England and Wales, legislation which restricted bailiff enforcement of evictions, has now been lifted. All orders can now be enforced where the landlord has a valid warrant of possession. However, bailiffs must provide 14 days’ notice of an eviction and have been asked not to carry out evictions in instances where they are made aware that anyone living in the property has COVID-19 symptoms or is self-isolating.

There is separate guidance for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Landlords and tenants should also follow the guidance on how to stay safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and abide by the latest government guidance on COVID-19.