New fire safety responsibilities outlined

New fire safety duties for high-rise residential building owners or managers have been outlined in an updated Government fact sheet.

In all multi-occupied residential buildings, the new regulations require responsible persons to provide residents with fire safety instructions and information on the importance of fire doors. The regulations apply to existing buildings, and requirements for new buildings may be different.

Among other requirements, there are also rules on information boxes identifying responsible persons, and on ‘wayfinder signage’ signage visible in low light or smoky conditions that identifies flat and floor numbers in the stairwells of relevant buildings.

A ‘responsible person’ is refined as somebody responsible for the safety of themselves and others who use a regulated premises. ‘normally a building owner, or in residential properties, any other person in control of the premises’.