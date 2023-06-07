Mortgage Market Jitters: More Deals Withdrawn Amid Rate Hike Concerns

As concerns mount over potential increases in interest rates by the Bank of England, lenders have begun to withdraw additional mortgage deals, causing offers to plunge to a three-month low.

Monday saw a notable drop in the number of available mortgage packages – 200 fewer than the preceding Friday. This is reportedly the lowest tally since mid-March, according to Sky News. Over the course of the weekend, the total mortgage products dropped by 4%, sliding from 4,686 to 4,616. This shift underscores a jittery market riddled with uncertainty over whether the Bank of England will indeed hike interest rates again later in June.

A few prominent lenders, including Santander and Furness Building Society, have withdrawn a number of their fixed-rate offers. Additionally, the Co-operative Bank took a dramatic step by removing its entire range of mortgage products from the market.

Meanwhile, Halifax, the country’s largest mortgage lender, hiked some of its fixed-rate offers by 0.3%. Leeds Building Society followed suit with an increase of 0.4% on its offers.

This tightening of the mortgage market coincides with a trend among first-time buyers who increasingly opt for longer mortgage terms of 35 years or more. UK Finance, a banking trade group, revealed record-breaking data of buyers choosing 35-year mortgages to ensure lower repayment amounts.

In fact, the proportion of first-time buyers (FTBs) opting for longer-term mortgages surged to 19% in March, a figure that more than doubles last year’s rate.

Two and five-year fixed-rate deals are also on the rise. Data from financial firm Moneyfacts highlighted that the average two-year rate has reached 5.72%, while the five-year rate has climbed to 5.41%. Both rates are currently the highest they’ve been since mid-January.