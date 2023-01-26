London Remains Top City for Buy-to-Let Landlords

According to policy data and insight from leading landlord insurance provider Simply Business, London has continued to be the most attractive city for buy-to-let landlords for the second year in a row. With over 39,000 buy-to-let insurance policies taken out in the capital, landlords still view it as the biggest opportunity for buy-to-let properties in 2022.

Birmingham and Manchester also remain strong in their appeal to landlords, taking the second and third place spots on the list for both 2021 and 2022. Bristol’s appeal has increased over the past year, climbing from sixth place in 2021 to fourth place in 2022, taking the place of Glasgow, which saw a decrease in buy-to-let policies over the last two years.

Other cities that were found to be in high demand from landlords include Nottingham, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Leeds, and Leicester, all of which also made the top 10 list in 2021. The report by Simply Business also found that almost half (45%) of landlords still think that letting property is a worthwhile investment, and one in five (23%) landlords are planning to buy another property in 2022.

All of the top ten cities for buy-to-let properties have at least one university, naturally drawing large demand for this type of property. The top 10 cities for buy-to-let properties in 2022 according to policy data from Simply Business are:

London Birmingham Manchester Bristol Nottingham Glasgow Edinburgh Liverpool Leeds Leicester

Alan Thomas, UK CEO at Simply Business, said ‘The private rental sector houses over 17% of British households, with landlords taking on capital risk to provide the product of housing to those who otherwise might not be able to afford it. Though London remains unrivalled for its demand for buy-to-let properties, we are seeing northern cities including Liverpool and Leeds come into the top 10. It is wholly encouraging that our data shows that landlords view a broad spread of regions as attractive areas to invest this year’.