Landlords to Navigate Stricter Regulations with Upcoming Property Portal Launch

The UK Government has recently disclosed more specifics about the information landlords must supply to the forthcoming Property Portal, marking a significant move in the regulation of privately rented properties across England.

The digital platform, under scrutiny since February, is set to encompass a broader range of data than initially anticipated, according to information ministers provided to MPs. The portal’s scope is not just informational; it will also serve as a mechanism for imposing sanctions on landlords who fail to adhere to the newly instituted regulations.

Despite the comprehensive nature of the data required, the Government has emphasised its intention to “minimise the burdens on private landlords submitting information”. Among the obligatory submissions will be gas and electrical safety certificates, with landlords being compelled to affirm via the portal that their properties comply with the Decent Homes Standard.

The Government’s vision for the portal extends further: “We want the Portal to hold other information, including the property’s energy performance level, and the landlord’s membership of the new Private Rented Sector Landlord Ombudsman.”

In addition to serving as a repository for regulatory compliance data, the portal is designed to be an educational resource. “The Privately Rented Property Portal will provide clear and comprehensive information on landlord duties and responsibilities, helping landlords to demonstrate compliance and navigate their responsibilities,” the Government explains.

One of the key benefits of the portal will be its facilitation of enforcement actions by local councils. The platform’s ability to amass a consistent dataset of rental properties and ownership details is expected to be instrumental in identifying and taking action against dishonest landlords who undermine the majority who operate scrupulously.

Furthermore, local authorities will have access to the information stored on the portal, strengthening their ability to hold landlords accountable for submitting false or misleading data. The Government projects a structured approach to non-compliance: “We expect there will be a tiered penalty system with different penalties for different offences.”

In an effort to enhance local councils’ enforcement capabilities, the portal will assume certain roles of the existing Database of Rogue Landlords and Property Agents. The Government notes this function is specifically “to improve the quality of offence data available to local councils and support their enforcement against criminal landlords.” This integrated approach signals a comprehensive effort to improve the standards and integrity of the private rental sector in England.