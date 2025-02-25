Labour MP steps down as councillor following landlord controversy

Labour MP Jas Athwal has resigned from his role as a councillor in Redbridge, north-east London, sparking speculation over the timing of his departure. His decision triggers a by-election in the Mayfield ward, set to take place on 27 March.

The resignation comes just months after Athwal, the MP for Ilford South, was embroiled in controversy over the condition of his rental properties, raising questions about his suitability for public office.

Exposure of rental conditions fuels criticism

Athwal, who owns 15 properties—making him the largest landlord in the House of Commons—faced heavy criticism last year after a BBC investigation revealed severe issues in some of his rental homes. Reports detailed black mould infestations, filthy communal areas, loose fire alarms, and faulty lighting.

The revelations led to calls for him to step down, particularly after he admitted his properties lacked the necessary licences under a scheme he had himself introduced as the former leader of Redbridge Council.

Following the BBC’s findings, Athwal insisted he was “shocked and sickened” by the state of his properties and took immediate action by sacking the letting agent responsible for their management. However, this did little to quell the backlash from tenant rights groups and political opponents.

Starmer condemns, renters’ union demands action

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer weighed in on the issue this week, stating: “It’s not good enough. It’s unacceptable for any landlord, and I’ll be really clear about that. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a Labour MP or anybody else, it’s unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, the London Renters’ Union (LRU), which has over 7,000 members, continues to push for accountability. “Athwal left his tenants facing toxic mould and dangerous disrepair and has broken laws on licensing, which is a key part of the tenant safety system,” said LRU spokesperson Hester Sullivan. She further accused him of refusing to rent to tenants receiving housing benefits, a practice that disproportionately affects low-income renters.

Athwal denied discriminating against benefit recipients, clarifying that his previous statements referred specifically to tenants placed directly by Redbridge Council. “It’s this conflict of interest I was preventing while renting properties while serving as the leader of the council,” he told BBC London.

Redbridge council under scrutiny

The fallout has also put Redbridge Council in the spotlight. Paul Canal, the council’s Conservative leader, was among those demanding that Athwal step down from his councillor role in the wake of the scandal. He also called for council officers to investigate potential breaches of landlord regulations.

In response, a council spokesperson reiterated in September 2024 that Redbridge was committed to a “fair and consistent process for every landlord applying to the selective licensing scheme” and pledged to continue working with landlords to ensure compliance.