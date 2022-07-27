Khan pushes on with revived council house programme

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has announced a doubling of his support for council house building.

His previous target of 10,000 new City-Hall-funded council homes was reached earlier this year. The Mayor now wants London councils to start work on 20,000 new council homes by 2024.

On the back of Khan’s championing of a regenerated council house programme, the last year saw more council home starts than in any other since the 1970s.

Information on starts by area is now available online at www.london.gov.uk/home-building.

‘There’s no quick fix to London’s housing crisis, but we’re taking some big steps in the right direction by backing a renaissance in council homebuilding’, said Khan.

‘I’m proud that we’re reversing the decades of decline in council homebuilding and that last year, more council homes were started than in any year since the 1970s, but I’m determined to go even further. That’s why today I’ve set an ambitious unprecedented new council housebuilding target.

‘We’re not just building more council homes, we’re building better too. The new generation of council homes are some of the best that have ever been built: modern, sustainable and fit for the 21st century. These new homes form a key part of building a better London for everyone – one that is greener, fairer and more prosperous for all’.