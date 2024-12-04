Just 7% of rental properties welcome pets – are landlords missing a trick?

Despite the UK’s love for pets, only 7% of rental properties across major cities are listed as pet-friendly, according to a new analysis by Inventory Base, the country’s leading property inventory software. With an estimated 17.2 million UK households owning at least one pet, landlords may be overlooking a golden opportunity to boost profitability and secure long-term tenancies.

The reluctance to accept pets largely stems from concerns about property damage, but research suggests that these fears may be exaggerated—and that embracing pet-friendly policies could actually benefit landlords financially.

Glasgow leads the way for pet-friendly rentals

Inventory Base analysed over 65,800 rental listings across 15 major UK cities and found that landlords in Glasgow were the most open to tenants with pets, with 11.3% of properties listed as pet-friendly. Edinburgh, Manchester, and London followed, offering 10.1%, 10%, and 8.1% pet-friendly properties respectively.

Conversely, Newcastle was ranked the least pet-friendly city, with only 2.1% of rental properties accommodating tenants with pets. Other cities with low percentages included Nottingham and Cardiff (2.9% each) and Leeds (3.2%).

Despite government efforts to encourage pet-friendly renting—such as the updated Model Tenancy Agreement and proposed changes in the Renters’ Rights Bill—many landlords remain cautious. The main barrier? Concerns that pets could cause significant property damage.

Do pets cause more damage than tenants?

One of the most common landlord concerns is that pets will leave properties worse for wear. However, recent research paints a different picture. While pets do cause an average of £300 worth of damage during a tenancy, this pales in comparison to the £775 in damages typically caused by tenants without pets.

Siân Hemming-Metcalfe, Operations Director at Inventory Base, commented: “While pets might seem like they could cause issues in rental properties, it’s becoming clear that their impact is often much smaller than the wear and tear from tenants themselves.”

Additionally, pet-friendly policies may reduce costly void periods. Pet owners are more likely to stay in a rental property long-term, with 50% staying for more than three years, compared to just 31% of tenants without pets.

Financial advantages of welcoming pets

Allowing pets not only attracts a broader pool of potential tenants but also fosters longer, more stable tenancies. Hemming-Metcalfe highlighted this trend: “Pet owners are typically very mindful of their pets’ reputation for causing damage, so when it’s time to move out, they often leave the property in excellent condition to demonstrate that both they and their furry friends are responsible.”

For landlords, mitigating risks is key. A thorough inventory process at both the start and end of a tenancy, paired with regular property visits, can ensure any damage caused by tenants or their pets is properly documented and resolved.

While the decision to accept pets ultimately lies with landlords, the data suggests that being pet-friendly could be a smarter financial move. As more tenants seek pet-friendly homes, landlords who embrace this trend could find themselves better positioned to reduce void periods, secure higher rents, and build long-lasting tenant relationships.