Housing selling twice as fast as 2019

Time between listing a house for sale and a sale agreement is the lowest it has been five years.

The claim comes from Money.co.uk which has analysed data from Zoopla.

In 2016 it took 45 days to sell a house, and by 2019 it was 53 days. But in 2021 it was only 33 days, and in 2021 only 26 days.

The research shows that in May 2022, the average was down to 21 days.

‘The average number of days to a sale has generally fluctuated but on the whole, has seen a decrease. In total, the average number of days it takes to sell a house has decreased by 60 per cent between January 2016 and May 2022, said Money.co.uk.

‘So far, 2022 is by far the year where house sales are going through the quickest, at an average of 26 days’.

According to the website, April and May are the best times to offer houses for sale, the seven- year average time taken to agree a sale being 36 and 37 days respectively. January is the worst month, 54 days, followed by February and December, both 50 days.