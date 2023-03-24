Housing Secretary Suggests Possible Tax Concessions for Landlords Amid Regulatory Changes

Housing Secretary Michael Gove has indicated a potential willingness to explore tax concessions for landlords. Speaking during a Budget debate in the Commons, Gove emphasized the importance of ensuring fairness in tax treatment for landlords before implementing legislative changes in the sector, such as the abolition of section 21.

Gove also highlighted the need for increased supply of affordable private rented homes, particularly in London, through collaboration with Mayor Sadiq Khan. He rejected the concept of rent controls in England, stating that rent freezes, while seemingly appealing, have led to reduced rental home supply, as seen in Scotland.

Responding to MP Jeremy Corbyn, Gove acknowledged the challenges posed by rising private rents in inner-city areas. Corbyn argued for rent control and investment in council housing to address the housing crisis, accusing some private sector landlords of unabated greed and profit-taking.

Additionally, the Secretary of State announced plans to limit the number of holiday lets through new legislation, addressing concerns about private rented sector properties being converted into Airbnbs and holiday lets, which impede young workers’ ability to find suitable housing. Gove stated that planning changes to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill would be introduced to impose restrictions on converting homes into Airbnbs.