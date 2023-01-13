Fire Safety Responsibility Warnings

HMO landlords and those whose properties have split commercial and residential use could acquire additional responsibilities under the Fire Safety (England) Regulations 2022, due to come into force later this month.

The warning has come from the National Residential Landlords Association. The regulations mostly apply to high-rise buildings, but some apply to buildings that are split into at least two premises and have communal parts through which residents must pass to exit the building. ‘As a result, if you are the responsible person for a house in multiple occupation and you let the property by the room, then you are caught by some of the information requirements, though the requirements are relatively minimal’, said the NRLA.

‘Similarly, if you own a property where there is a shop on one floor and a residential premises on the second floor this regulation will apply to the common parts’.

If the whole property is let on a joint tenancy, the requirements do not apply. ‘However, as the information provided could be useful in saving lives, there is nothing to stop you also providing this information’. It is the ‘responsible person’ who is responsible for the safety of multi occupancy buildings – the person who has control over the communal parts of a building.

In the case of HMOs, there are two key requirements that all those nominated as a ‘responsible person’ will be required to fulfil: providing fire safety instructions to occupants, and providing information on fire doors in the property. This information must be provided to occupants and displayed within the building.

‘A good place to put this would on the notice board alongside your contact details.

* The Home office has published updated guidance on Fire safety in purpose-built blocks of flats. It covers purpose-built blocks of flats, regardless of age, and includes advice on how to assess the risk from fire and how to manage fire safety in such buildings. ‘Responsible persons should note that they remain responsible for fire safety in their premises and should identify and implement measures specific to their premises and the people in them’, said the Home Office.