Facebook Marketplace Used in Sophisticated Property Rental Scam

A recent investigation by the BBC has revealed a new property rental scam that uses Facebook Marketplace and fake accommodation booking sites to scam unsuspecting tenants. This advanced rent payment scam is a more sophisticated version of the traditional technique that has been around for many years, and is designed to take advantage of inexperienced or desperate tenants.

Scammers use photos stolen from leading property portals like Rightmove to advertise luxury properties for rent at very low prices on Facebook Marketplace. Prospective tenants are then asked to book their tenancies through fake but convincing copies of either Airbnb or TripAdvisor websites, and urged to pay their deposit and first month’s rent by bank transfer.

BBC reporter Shari Vahl claimed that the majority of properties advertised on Facebook Marketplace in London were posted by scammers, and that the problem was likely to be taking place elsewhere too. The fake listings are made through the accounts of real people whose accounts have been hacked and compromised.

The scam not only targets tenants, but also landlords whose properties are being used for criminal enterprises to rip off vulnerable people moving home. The investigation found that scammers were stealing significant sums from tenants using images taken by agents or landlords.

This new version of the scam is more difficult to spot and highlights the importance of being cautious and vigilant when searching for rental properties online.