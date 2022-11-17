Crackdown on poor supported housing standards announced

Landlords providing supported housing for vulnerable tenants are to face a beefed-up inspection and enforcement regime backed by threats of possible bans and hefty fines.

Worried that ‘rogue landlords’ may be exploiting the supported housing system, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has announced that £20m will be made available to councils to better police the system.

The funding will enable councils to step up inspection of accommodation standards and provide enhanced scrutiny of Housing Benefit claims to ensure they are reasonable, said the Department. It will also improve local enforcement of the quality of accommodation and support to residents including supervision, advice, or help with life skills, to help tenants live independently in the community.

The move follows completion of successful pilots in Birmingham, Blackburn, Darwen, Blackpool and Hull for which finance totalling over £11m was provided.

Supported housing provides accommodation alongside care, support, or supervision for residents who may have experience of homelessness, mental health issues or domestic abuse.

Poorly performing landlords need to improve and provide better accommodation and support or face enforcement action, including penalty charge notices of up to £30,000, said the Department. Prohibition orders will be made in the case of the most dangerous properties with the possibility of prosecution.

‘Time’s up for rogue landlords who take money from the taxpayer while exploiting vulnerable people’, said Housing Secretary Michael Gove.

‘We are stepping in to help councils crack down on this appalling activity and I will be working closely with Bob Blackman MP on his Private Members’ Bill to deliver tough new laws to end this practice once and for all’.