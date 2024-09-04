British Safety Council calls for urgent action following Grenfell Tower Inquiry report

The British Safety Council has issued a strong response to the final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, underscoring the critical need for safety to be central in any forthcoming reforms. Peter McGettrick, Chairman of the British Safety Council, described the report as “sobering and comprehensive,” highlighting the extensive institutional failures that contributed to the tragedy. “The responsibility for this disaster must be shared across multiple stakeholders,” McGettrick stated, urging that the report’s findings be met with decisive action.

Ongoing challenges in building safety

The report, which marks the conclusion of Phase Two of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, has cast a spotlight on the systemic issues that led to the devastating fire in 2017. According to McGettrick, “Progress has been made in the past seven years, especially in terms of new legislation and regulation on building safety and social housing, but there is clearly much more to do.” He emphasised that while advancements have been achieved, significant gaps remain that need to be urgently addressed to prevent such a tragedy from happening again.

Calls for clarity and professionalism

McGettrick stressed the importance of implementing the Inquiry’s recommendations, which he believes are vital for fostering “greater clarity, transparency and professionalism at all levels.” He called for an “appropriate and proportionate response by all parties” involved, from government bodies to private stakeholders, ensuring that safety becomes a non-negotiable priority in the construction and housing sectors.

Government’s role in implementing reforms

As the country awaits the Government’s response to the Inquiry’s findings, McGettrick and the British Safety Council remain committed to pushing for meaningful change. “The Inquiry’s recommendations build on the progress already made, and we look forward to the Government’s response and action to deliver on them,” McGettrick concluded. The final report serves as a critical reminder that more needs to be done to protect residents and prevent future tragedies, with the onus now on the Government and industry stakeholders to act swiftly and effectively.

This call to action is particularly relevant to UK landlords and property investors, who will need to stay informed and compliant with any new safety regulations and standards that arise from the Inquiry’s recommendations. The broader implications of this report could reshape the landscape of building safety and social housing, placing greater accountability on all those involved in the sector.