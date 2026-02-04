Brent hunts unlicensed landlords using data analysis

All privately rented properties in Brent must now be licensed under borough-wide rules that came into force this week, with the council warning it is using data analysis to identify landlords operating illegally.

The new requirement covers smaller Houses in Multiple Occupation, adding to existing schemes for larger HMOs and single-let properties. The result is that every landlord in the London borough is now legally required to hold a valid licence – with penalties of up to £30,000 per offence for those who do not comply.

Intelligence-led enforcement ramps up

Brent Council says its enforcement team is actively working across the borough, combining intelligence-led investigations with data analysis to find landlords who have failed to register.

A council spokesperson said: “Landlords operating without a licence are breaking the law. Our enforcement team is actively working across the borough, using intelligence-led investigations and data analysis to identify those who are failing to comply.”

The spokesperson added that Brent is “one of the leading local authorities in the country for licensing enforcement” and urged any landlord without a licence to apply immediately.

Penalties for non-compliance

Landlords caught operating without the correct licence face a range of consequences:

Prosecution

Civil penalties of up to £30,000 per offence

Rent repayment orders

Restrictions on future lettings

The only exemption under the new scheme applies to single-household homes in Wembley Park, where the high proportion of new housing and low levels of anti-social behaviour led the council to exclude the area.

Wider licensing trend

Brent’s approach reflects a broader push by London councils to expand licensing requirements and invest in enforcement capacity. For landlords operating in the capital, the direction of travel is clear: selective and additional licensing schemes are becoming the norm, and councils are increasingly equipped to identify non-compliance.

Those with properties in licensing areas who have not yet applied should do so without delay. The risk of enforcement action – and the associated financial and reputational damage – now outweighs any perceived benefit of avoiding the fee.

Editor’s view

Data-driven enforcement changes the odds. Councils that once struggled to find unlicensed landlords now have the tools to track them down systematically. For compliant landlords, that is welcome news. For those still hoping to slip through, the window is closing fast.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 4 February 2026

Sources: Brent Council

