Benefits information for hard pressed tenants

Landlords who believe in providing tenants with as much potentially helpful information as possible have been given a helping hand by Revenue and Customs. It has provided a checklist of the personal reliefs, allowances, and other support it administers.

Check what financial help you can get from HMRC includes advice on childcare benefits, including child benefit and tax-free childcare support, tax relief on work-related expenses, marriage allowance, savings, and help for those who cannot pay their tax bills.

Meanwhile, in Wales, deputy minister for mental health and wellbeing, Lynne Neagle, has encouraged eligible families to sign up for Healthy Start, a scheme that allows them to receive pre-paid cards, topped up every four weeks, for use in buying healthy food – fruit, vegetables, pulses and milk and infant formula. They can also get free vitamins.

Healthy Start is available to those who are more than 10 weeks pregnant or have a child under four, and are in receipt of certain benefits. From the 10th week of pregnancy until a child turns 4, claimants are entitled to more than £1,200 to spend on healthy food.

Healthy Start cards can be used in retailers that sell food and accept MasterCard.

Even so, nearly 40 per cent of people within Wales who are eligible for the scheme currently do not claim Healthy Start benefits.