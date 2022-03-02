Accommodation needed for fleeing Ukrainians

With thousands of Ukrainians expected to seek refuge from war in the UK, the National Residential Landlords Association has called for Government guidance for landlords who wish to help meet the housing needs of those fleeing the Russian invasion.

Speaking in the Commons, Home Secretary Priti Patel said anybody already settled in the UK will be able to bring over immediate Ukrainian family members. ‘Through this policy alone, an additional 100,000 Ukrainians could be eligible to come to the UK and access work and public services. There is no limit on the numbers eligible under this route’.

In addition visa requirements are being eased.

‘The scenes unfolding in Ukraine have been shocking. It is right that the UK provides all the support needed to those fleeing the conflict’, said NRLA chief executive Ben Beadle.

‘We urge all private landlords to consider what accommodation they might have available to house those who want to come here. To assist with this, it is vital that the Government swiftly provides details as to how landlords can easily register properties that might be suitable for those who need homes’.

Earlier this month the Government turned to private landlords for help in housing Afghan refugees. It invited those with available suitable properties to submit their details through its relaunched Afghanistan housing portal. This has been created as a central collection point for offers of housing support so councils can match them to families.