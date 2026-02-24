Wyre Forest launches HMO planning controls consultation

Landlords in Kidderminster face potential new planning restrictions after Wyre Forest District Council launched a public consultation on proposed HMO controls.

The six-week consultation, running until 6 April 2026, seeks views on introducing an Article 4 Direction that would remove permitted development rights for converting family homes into small houses in multiple occupation.

Planning permission would be required

If approved, landlords would need to apply for planning permission before converting a standard dwelling into an HMO housing up to six people. Currently, such conversions can proceed under permitted development without council approval.

The council says it has identified a growing concentration of HMOs in certain neighbourhoods, which it claims has led to parking pressures, waste management issues and a loss of family-sized housing in affected areas. The consultation follows similar moves by councils across England, including Preston and Hillingdon, which have recently introduced or extended HMO controls.

Council acknowledges good standards

A council spokesperson acknowledged that many existing HMOs in Kidderminster provide good quality accommodation. “We know many HMOs in Kidderminster provide good quality homes,” the spokesperson said. “But we are also listening to residents who are concerned about the number of poorly managed properties in some areas.”

The consultation is open to landlords, property owners, residents and anyone who works in the Kidderminster area. Interested parties can submit responses through the Wyre Forest District Council website.

Implementation timeline

If the council proceeds with the Article 4 Direction following consultation, there is typically a 12-month notice period before restrictions take effect. This would mean any new controls would likely come into force in 2027 at the earliest.

Landlords considering HMO conversions in the Kidderminster area may wish to submit planning applications before any Direction is confirmed, as conversions commenced before implementation would not require retrospective permission.

Editor’s view

The Article 4 trend shows no sign of slowing. Landlords eyeing HMO conversions in areas without current restrictions should check their council’s planning pipeline now – waiting until a Direction is announced often means it’s already too late.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 24 February 2026

Sources: Wyre Forest District Council

