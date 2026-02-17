Westminster doubles licensing team as enforcement turns proactive

Westminster Council has recruited 52 new staff to its Private Renters Team as it shifts from reactive enforcement to a proactive approach under its selective licensing scheme.

The Labour-run council says landlord response to the scheme has been “far stronger than anticipated” and the expanded team will focus on identifying unlicensed properties across the borough. Licences cost nearly £1,000 per property.

Council launches online reporting tool

The council has introduced an online reporting system allowing tenants and residents to flag properties they suspect are operating without a licence. Officials say this will help “target enforcement more effectively” and prevent landlords gaining an unfair advantage by avoiding compliance.

Cllr Ellie Ormsby, cabinet member for regeneration and renters, said: “Selective licensing has given us the ability to significantly expand our Private Renters Team, allowing us to move from reactive enforcement to a proactive approach that raises standards across Westminster.”

Ormsby added that the expanded team would prepare the council for new duties under the Renters’ Rights Act, which takes effect from 1 May 2026.

Rent repayment orders in the spotlight

The council has warned that tenants living in unlicensed properties may be eligible to apply for a Rent Repayment Order, allowing them to reclaim up to 12 months’ rent paid during periods of non-compliance.

The announcement follows news that other councils have faced legal challenges over selective licensing implementation. Government guidance states that selective licensing should only be used as a last resort.

Mansfield District Council recently admitted it had underestimated the scale of its licensing requirement and recruited additional staff to cope with applications.

Landlords face growing compliance burden

For landlords operating in Westminster, the expanded enforcement team signals increased scrutiny ahead. Those without the correct licence face financial penalties and potential rent repayment claims.

The council’s proactive stance comes as local authorities across England prepare for expanded regulatory duties under the Renters’ Rights Act, with many receiving additional central government funding for enforcement.

Editor’s view

Westminster’s 52-strong recruitment drive shows how seriously some councils are taking licensing enforcement. For landlords in the borough, the message is clear: the days of flying under the radar are over. Compliance is now the only sensible option.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

