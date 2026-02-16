Wandsworth targets 550 landlords in EPC enforcement crackdown

Wandsworth Council is cracking down on cold and inefficient private rentals, with more than 550 properties in the borough estimated to be below the minimum legal energy efficiency threshold. Landlords found renting homes rated EPC band F or G face financial penalties of up to £5,000 and public naming in serious cases.

150 landlords already contacted

Since the enforcement drive began, officers have contacted more than 150 landlords to begin compliance checks. So far, the council has issued five financial penalties and recorded a marked increase in owners improving their properties.

Under the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) Regulations, it is illegal to let a property rated EPC band F or G unless a valid exemption is registered. Landlords who fail to comply risk fines of up to £5,000 per property. The council says one Battersea home, let with a G rating, resulted in a £4,000 penalty after managing agents argued upgrades were the tenant’s responsibility – an argument that does not provide a valid defence under current regulations.

Maximum fines for non-compliance

In another case, a Balham landlord was given the maximum £5,000 fine after failing to respond to a compliance notice or complete the required works. The council says it will continue to pursue landlords who ignore enforcement action.

Aydin Dikerdem, Wandsworth Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, said the enforcement work is already making a real difference for residents who have been living in cold, inefficient homes. “No one should be renting a property that fails to meet even the basic legal standards for energy efficiency,” he said.

Dikerdem added: “By taking firm action against non-compliant landlords, we’re not only improving living conditions for tenants but also helping to cut carbon emissions across the borough.” For landlords operating in the borough, the message is clear: compliance is not optional, and councils are now actively hunting down breaches.

What landlords should do

Landlords with properties rated E or below should check their current EPC status and assess whether improvements are needed before the next re-let. Those who genuinely cannot improve their property to band E may be able to register an exemption on the government’s PRS Exemptions Register, though exemptions have strict criteria and last only five years.

With rumours of tighter EPC requirements returning to the political agenda, Wandsworth’s enforcement approach may signal a wider shift as councils seek to demonstrate action on energy efficiency ahead of any future regulatory changes.

Editor’s view

Wandsworth’s crackdown is a reminder that MEES regulations carry real teeth – even if enforcement has been patchy elsewhere. The managing agent defence that upgrades are the tenant’s responsibility was always a non-starter. Landlords with F or G rated properties should act now rather than wait for a compliance notice to arrive.

