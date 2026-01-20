Unlicensed HMO fined £12,500 as London council steps up enforcement

A north London landlord and managing agent have been hit with £12,500 in civil penalties after operating an unlicensed House in Multiple Occupation in Tottenham, underscoring the growing enforcement risks facing buy-to-let investors in tightly regulated boroughs. The case follows safety failings uncovered by council officers and a failed legal challenge at tribunal.

While the property has now been brought up to standard, the episode serves as a cautionary tale for landlords navigating complex HMO licensing rules, particularly in London.

HMO licensing enforcement in London boroughs

The action was taken by Haringey Council after officers investigated a rented property on Clonmell Road, N17. The council initially received a complaint about damp and mould, prompting an inspection.

During the visit, enforcement officers found the property was operating as an unlicensed “additional” HMO. Multiple hazards were identified, including inadequate fire protection measures and unsafe staircases, which the council said posed a significant risk to tenants.

As a result, civil penalties totalling £12,500 were issued for failure to apply for the required HMO licence. The landlord was fined £2,500, while the managing agent received a larger £10,000 penalty reflecting their role in overseeing the property.

Haringey is one of several London boroughs operating additional HMO licensing schemes, meaning smaller shared properties can fall into licensing even if they would not require it elsewhere.

Tribunal ruling reinforces landlord responsibilities

The managing agent challenged the fine at the First Tier Tribunal, arguing the penalty was unfair. However, the Tribunal dismissed the appeal in full, describing it as misguided and ruling in favour of the council.

As a consequence, the agent was ordered to pay the £10,000 penalty and has been added to the Greater London Authority’s Rogue Landlord and Agent Checker – a public register of landlords and agents who have been fined or convicted for housing offences.

For landlords and investors, this element of the case is particularly important. Tribunal appeals are often viewed as a last line of defence, but this ruling reinforces that councils will be supported where licensing breaches and safety hazards are clearly evidenced.

Compliance lessons for buy-to-let landlords

Cllr Sarah Williams, cabinet member for housing and planning at Haringey Council, said the authority would not tolerate landlords or agents who put residents at risk, adding that enforcement action would continue against those failing to meet legal standards.

From a landlord perspective, the case highlights how easily compliance gaps can escalate into costly penalties. HMO licensing rules vary widely by borough, and relying on assumptions or outdated advice can prove expensive.

Following the enforcement action, the property has now been fully licensed. An Improvement Notice issued by the council required all disrepair to be addressed, and the home is now said to meet required safety standards.

Market observations suggest many landlords remain unclear on whether their properties fall under mandatory or additional HMO schemes. In high-pressure rental markets like London, where councils are politically incentivised to be seen as tough on standards, enforcement activity is unlikely to ease.

Editor’s view

Few landlords would defend unsafe homes, but this case underlines how unforgiving the regulatory landscape has become. Licensing complexity, not intent, is often where things unravel. For investors, the message is blunt: check your local rules, document everything, and don’t assume tribunals will soften the blow if something is missed.

Author: Editorial team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 20 January 2026

Sources: Haringey Council enforcement statement; First Tier Tribunal decision; Greater London Authority Rogue Landlord and Agent Checker

Related reading: Selective licensing challenged as landlords warn Great Yarmouth plan is unlawful