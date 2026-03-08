UK multifamily investment hits 30bn as sector enters new trading cycle

Institutional investors have deployed almost £40 billion into the UK’s build to rent market over the past decade, with £30 billion – around 75 percent of total investment – directly targeting professionally managed multifamily housing, according to new research from Knight Frank.

The data, released today and shared exclusively with Bloomberg News, shows the sector is rapidly shifting from a development-led market into a hybrid model combining new development with the trading of operational stock.

Operational trading accelerates

New entrants have accounted for around 40 percent of operational multifamily deals since 2020, the report found. Almost 60 percent of all multifamily housing investment since 2020 has come from overseas capital, with North American investors leading the way.

Nick Pleydell-Bouverie, Head of Residential Investment at Knight Frank, said: “This data underscores the sector’s transformation into a major global institutional asset class. A decade of robust investment has pushed UK multifamily into a true trading-market cycle, with more operational assets changing hands and new entrants increasing liquidity.”

The scale of opportunity remains significant. Completed build to rent homes currently account for just 2.5 percent of UK rental households. Even a modest rise to 10 percent institutional ownership – common by global standards – would require the delivery of an additional 467,000 units.

Debt conditions improve

The shifts are unfolding against improving market fundamentals. The SONIA forward curve shows markets expect the cost of debt to fall throughout 2026, helping reset investment underwriting. Meanwhile, all-in build cost inflation has cooled to 4.5 percent, down sharply from a mid-2022 high of 15.5 percent.

Lisa Attenborough, Head of Knight Frank Capital Advisory, said: “Debt markets are finally moving in the right direction, and that shift will unlock stalled sites across the multifamily pipeline. As borrowing costs ease, we’re seeing a much clearer runway for institutional capital to re-enter the market with confidence.”

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s February report on John Lewis exiting build to rent, with industry bodies calling for stamp duty relief to boost institutional development. The latest Knight Frank figures suggest international capital is filling the gap left by some domestic investors.

Supply-demand imbalance persists

The UK’s supply-demand imbalance continues to provide a tailwind for institutional investors. UK renters face ongoing scarcity, with 4.2 tenants chasing every available home last year – well above pre-pandemic norms. Available rental supply sits nearly 30 percent below pre-Covid levels.

Knight Frank forecasts an additional 550,000 people will enter the private rented sector by 2036, rising to 1.5 million by 2050. Lizzie Breckner, Head of Build to Rent Research at Knight Frank, said: “Despite a decade of rapid expansion, the UK remains dramatically under-institutionalised. That gap is a core driver behind the sector’s accelerating trading activity.”

For landlords considering their long-term strategy, the recent British Property Federation call for Multiple Dwellings Relief reinstatement suggests continued lobbying for measures to boost institutional housing supply. The Knight Frank research, available via the firm’s website, provides additional detail on regional investment patterns.

What this means for landlords

If you’re a private landlord: Institutional competition continues to grow, particularly in city centre apartment markets – but the vast majority of rental stock remains privately owned.

Falling debt costs through 2026 could benefit private landlords too, improving refinancing options as more capital enters the market. Bottom line: The supply shortage supporting private landlord returns shows no sign of easing – Knight Frank expects 1.5 million more renters by 2050.

Editor’s view

The £30 billion figure is eye-catching, but the context matters more: institutional ownership still represents just 2.5 percent of rental homes. For private landlords, this is less a story of being squeezed out and more a reminder that demand fundamentals remain strong. The real competitive pressure will emerge if easing debt conditions accelerate new build delivery – though that relief for tenants is probably several years away.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 8 March 2026

Sources: Knight Frank Multifamily Housing Report March 2026, Bloomberg

