UK build-to-rent market gets first practical excellence benchmark

The UK build-to-rent market is stepping up its professionalism this January as Love to Rent prepares to launch its first “Showcasing Excellence in Build to Rent” report, aimed squarely at investors, developers and operators seeking clearer benchmarks in a fast-growing rental sector.

Unveiled at an invite-only industry breakfast, the report brings together real-world case studies, customer insight and operational lessons from award-winning schemes – at a time when landlords are under growing pressure to demonstrate quality, value and long-term thinking.

UK build-to-rent best practice sets a new benchmark

Unlike glossy awards brochures, the new publication is designed as a working reference tool. According to Love to Rent, it is the first report to directly link the outcomes of its annual awards with practical learning for those deploying capital and managing large-scale rental assets.

The project has been developed in collaboration with Hannah Marsh, formerly co-founder of HomeViews, whose research has long been used by institutional landlords to understand tenant sentiment.

“There is a real appetite across Build to Rent to share learning and raise standards,” Marsh said. “Until now there hasn’t been a single resource that brings together both customer insight and best practice from across the sector.”

Build-to-rent completions have continued to rise despite planning delays and higher finance costs, and institutional investors are increasingly sensitive to operational performance, tenant retention and reputational risk. Clear, evidence-based standards help protect long-term yields.

Build-to-rent investor insight and operational learning

Each chapter of the report explains why specific schemes stood out to judges, supported by detailed case studies and commentary rather than marketing soundbites. The focus is on delivery: how design, management and customer experience translate into stable occupancy and predictable income.

Love to Rent will also publish anonymised insights drawn from its consumer platform, giving operators data they can use to refine leasing strategies and asset management. For landlords competing with professionally managed schemes, the report offers a useful window into where the sector is heading.

The launch event’s keynote address will be delivered by Andy Hill OBE, founder and group chief executive of Hill Group, who is expected to outline his outlook for 2026. Topics include development pipelines, planning reform and how recent budget and policy changes could affect housing delivery.

What UK landlords can learn from build-to-rent leaders

While build-to-rent and traditional buy-to-let operate under different economics, the gap between the two is narrowing in areas such as service expectations, transparency and regulation. Many smaller landlords already apply similar principles – they just lack the scale to shout about it.

Anne-Marie Brown of Love to Rent said the report builds on what the awards already demonstrate: “What’s possible when customer experience, design and operational quality come together.” For landlords navigating tighter regulation and higher costs, that message may resonate.

Registration is now open for professionals who want early access to the report when it is released later this month. Love to Rent says demand has been strong from investors keen to benchmark assets ahead of refinancing and portfolio reviews.

Editor’s view

As policymakers talk up professionalisation, reports like this quietly do the real work – translating theory into practice. The question is whether government will recognise that landlords who invest in quality should be encouraged, not punished.

Published: 14 January 2026

