Tories slam Rayner speaking fee at property industry event

Angela Rayner’s scheduled appearance at a major property industry conference has drawn Conservative criticism after reports she will receive a five-figure sum to speak.

Hollinrake attacks ‘champagne socialism’

The former Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary is due to address Propertymark One in London on 12 June. The Daily Mail reported over the weekend that Rayner would be paid a significant fee for her appearance – a claim that has prompted a sharp response from Kevin Hollinrake, the Conservative Party chairman and founder of Hunters estate agency. “Only in the world of champagne socialism could someone resign in disgrace as Housing Secretary over not paying their property taxes and then pop up weeks later earning thousands for a star turn at a property conference,” Hollinrake told the newspaper. Landlord Knowledge reported last week that Rayner would speak at the event, with Propertymark describing her as “one of the most influential figures in UK politics and housing policy today”. This latest controversy adds a political dimension to what was already a high-profile booking.

Propertymark defends invitation

Propertymark has stood by its decision to invite Rayner. Jason Lee, head of commercial at Propertymark, said her influence on the national conversation around housing had been “profound” and that her appearance “underlines the scale and importance of Propertymark One within the industry”. Rayner oversaw the Renters’ Rights Act during her time in government – legislation that abolishes Section 21 no-fault evictions when it comes into force on 1 May 2026. She was widely regarded as the driving force behind the Act, making her a controversial figure among landlords and letting agents. Her resignation from cabinet followed questions over her tax arrangements on a property she sold in 2015. She denied any wrongdoing but stepped down in early 2026.

What this means for landlords

If you’re attending Propertymark One: Expect a politically charged session that may offer insight into Labour’s thinking on rental reform.

Expect a politically charged session that may offer insight into Labour’s thinking on rental reform. Watch for: Any signals about how the RRA will be implemented and whether further changes are planned.

Any signals about how the RRA will be implemented and whether further changes are planned. Bottom line: Whether Rayner returns to frontline politics could determine the future direction of landlord regulation.

Editor’s view

The row says more about political point-scoring than housing policy. For landlords, the real question is whether Rayner’s appearance offers genuine insight into the government’s plans – or whether it’s simply a well-paid speaking gig. Either way, her influence on the sector is undeniable.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 2 March 2026

Sources: Daily Mail, Propertymark

Related reading: Angela Rayner to address Propertymark conference on housing reforms

