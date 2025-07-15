TML expands lending options for landlords and skilled migrant workers

Landlords and skilled overseas workers are set to benefit from a wave of new lending enhancements announced by Shawbrook Retail Mortgages, as part of its latest overhaul to The Mortgage Lender’s (TML) residential and buy-to-let criteria.

In a move welcomed by brokers and property professionals alike, TML has now made it easier for Skilled Worker and Health & Care Visa holders to access finance, while also expanding buy-to-let support for landlords who are letting out inherited or previously occupied properties.

The changes mean that eligible non-UK nationals could now access up to 90% loan-to-value (LTV) for residential mortgages and 75% LTV for a buy-to-let mortgage, provided they meet core affordability and documentation standards.

These include:

At least 12 months of UK residency

A valid work visa with six months or more remaining

A minimum income of £50,000 per year

Landlord-friendly criteria boost for inherited and former homes

The lender has also broadened its buy-to-let eligibility to support more nuanced landlord situations — including those letting out a property they once lived in or recently inherited. These often fall outside traditional lending models and can result in limited borrowing options under standard underwriting policies.

By allowing for these circumstances, TML is recognising the reality of many modern landlords, including accidental landlords and those managing family-owned portfolios.

Steve Griffiths, Commercial Director for Retail Mortgages at Shawbrook, said: “These changes reflect our ongoing mission to provide more opportunities for customers who are often underserved by traditional criteria. By broadening our approach to include skilled workers and landlords in more nuanced circumstances, we’re helping to equip brokers with the options they need to support a wider range of client needs.”

Bridging the gap between policy and people

This development marks a meaningful step for property investors navigating an increasingly complex market — particularly those who may have been excluded by rigid lending thresholds or outdated assumptions about borrower profiles.

One East London landlord, Priya S., who inherited a property from her parents in 2022, said the announcement was “a huge relief.”

“Previously I struggled to refinance the house because I hadn’t let it before and didn’t plan to become a landlord — it just happened. Lenders kept turning me away,” she explained. “If more lenders took this kind of approach, there’d be less stress and more flexibility for families like mine.”

Opening up the mortgage market without lowering standards

Crucially, these changes do not represent a lowering of standards but rather a widening of access to responsible borrowers who meet clear, evidence-based criteria.

Griffiths added: “Our goal is to remove barriers where possible and make homeownership and property investment more accessible.”

With rising costs, tighter regulation and a fragile supply pipeline, UK landlords have been under mounting pressure. Lender initiatives like this offer a welcome reprieve, helping existing property owners adapt while also welcoming new entrants — including working professionals committed to building lives and legacies in the UK.