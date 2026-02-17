Three quarters of tenants happy with renting as landlord proximity lifts satisfaction

Almost three quarters of private tenants in England report being happy with their renting experience, according to new research from Pepper Money, offering a more positive picture of the private rented sector than political debate often suggests.

The nationally representative survey found that 74 percent of tenants are satisfied with their renting experience, while just 11 percent describe themselves as unhappy – a ratio that may surprise critics of the sector who typically focus on problem landlords.

Regional satisfaction and the proximity effect

Tenants in the South East and South West of England reported the highest satisfaction levels, with 78 percent describing themselves as happy. The North East recorded 72 percent, the lowest regional figure but still representing a clear majority of satisfied renters.

The research identified a clear link between landlord proximity and tenant satisfaction. Tenants whose landlords live within 40 miles of their rental property reported happiness levels of 77 percent, compared to 71 percent for those with landlords living more than 50 miles away. The findings suggest that engaged, locally-based landlords deliver better outcomes for tenants through more responsive property management.

Three quarters of tenants said they would recommend their landlord to others – a strong endorsement at a time when supply constraints continue to tighten the rental market.

Renting as a stepping stone

The survey also found that 29 percent of tenants expect to buy their first home within the next three years, reinforcing the view that private renting often forms part of a longer-term housing journey rather than a permanent solution.

For landlords, this pattern suggests tenant turnover will remain a feature of the sector, making good tenant relationships and efficient management all the more important during occupancy periods. Data showing that 95 percent mortgages have hit an 18-year high indicates exit routes for tenants are improving.

Context for regulatory debate

Paul Adams, Sales Director at Pepper Money, said the findings provide valuable context as the sector faces continuing regulatory and financial pressures under the Renters’ Rights Act.

“The data shows that tenants who reported more positive experiences have a greater concentration of landlords living closer to their rental properties,” Adams said. “This reveals a link between proximity, responsiveness, and positive tenant outcomes.”

The research comes as landlords prepare for the abolition of Section 21 and new requirements around pet requests, with the first phase of reforms taking effect in May 2026. Critics of the legislation argue it unfairly targets responsible landlords while failing to address underlying supply problems.

The Pepper Money research suggests that most landlord-tenant relationships function well, with problems concentrated among a minority rather than being systemic across the sector.

Editor’s view

High satisfaction rates should give the government pause. The data suggests most private landlords already deliver decent homes and responsive service – yet the regulatory burden continues to grow. Policy should target the problem minority, not penalise the compliant majority.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 17 February 2026

Sources: Pepper Money

Related reading: RICS: rents set to rise as landlord supply falls further

