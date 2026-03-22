Third of landlords sell up as RRA triggers regional supply squeeze

A third of landlords ending tenancies in one Essex agency are selling their properties rather than reletting, as Propertymark regional executives report growing market polarisation ahead of the Renters Rights Act coming into force on 1 May.

The property industry body surveyed its regional executives across England to gauge how landlords are responding to the new regulations, which include the abolition of Section 21 no-fault evictions, restrictions on rent increases, and mandatory pet acceptance rights.

Regional agents report growing landlord exits

Jasmyne Devereaux, a Propertymark regional executive based in Essex, said the Act has produced a mixed response, with long-term landlords unfazed while short-term investors head for the exit. “In the month of January, in one of my offices, out of the scheduled tenancies ending, 33.33 percent of those are being sold. The remaining percentage is being relet,” she said.

Devereaux added: “The sales market remains strong here in Essex, which is giving those landlords wanting to sell an easy decision to make.”

Josh Jones, a West Midlands-based regional executive, said the Act has pushed landlords with smaller portfolios to reassess whether returns justify continued investment. “This has reduced the supply of available homes at a time when tenant demand remains strong, resulting in increased competition and upward pressure on rents,” he said. “Larger and more professional landlords are adapting, but overall, the local market has tightened rather than expanded.”

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s March report on a major letting franchise losing 4,000 properties as landlords exit ahead of the RRA. The latest regional feedback suggests a consistent pattern across England, with committed landlords staying while casual investors sell up.

London and rural markets feel different pressures

Megan Eighteen, ARLA Propertymark President and London-based letting agent, said both sides of the tenancy relationship are adapting. “We’ve seen a surprising increase in landlords exploring a sale, often driven by uncertainty around the new regulations,” she said. “Interestingly, at the same time, more tenants are becoming highly focused on their rights, asking informed questions and actively engaging with what the Act means for them.”

In rural areas, the Act creates specific challenges. Pauline Carrera-Silva, a regional executive operating in Lancashire and Cumbria, said agricultural tenancies face complications around pet ownership. “There is a world of difference between a well-trained working farm dog and a family pet,” she said.

However, not all agents see cause for alarm. Jacqui Courtier, based in Devon and Somerset, described the Act as “not a dramatic shift and more of a move towards greater consistency across the sector.” She added that “the legislation should not be viewed as something to fear for landlords who are already doing the right thing.”

Landlords can access Propertymark’s RRA fact sheet for guidance on compliance requirements.

What this means for landlords

If you’re considering selling: The strong sales market in many regions means now could be a good exit point – but factor in CGT liabilities and the loss of rental income

The strong sales market in many regions means now could be a good exit point – but factor in CGT liabilities and the loss of rental income If you’re staying: Professional landlords are adapting rather than panicking – focus on compliance and tenant retention as key differentiators

Professional landlords are adapting rather than panicking – focus on compliance and tenant retention as key differentiators Watch for: The 1 May deadline when all new tenancies become periodic – existing fixed-term tenancies remain unaffected until renewal

The 1 May deadline when all new tenancies become periodic – existing fixed-term tenancies remain unaffected until renewal Bottom line: The market is consolidating around committed operators while casual investors exit

Editor’s view

The regional picture confirms what aggregate data has been suggesting: the RRA is accelerating a long-running professionalisation of the private rented sector. That may mean fewer landlords overall, but those who remain are more likely to be in it for the long haul. For tenants in high-demand areas, reduced supply remains the bigger concern.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 22 March 2026

Sources: Propertymark

Related reading: Major letting franchise loses 4,000 homes as landlords exit ahead of RRA

