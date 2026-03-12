Tenant relationships matter most for retention as landlords and renters align

Landlords who prioritise communication and responsiveness are far more likely to retain tenants long-term, according to new research that highlights the importance of the human element in letting. A survey by agency group LRG shows that 68 percent of tenants say the relationship with their landlord or agent is the single biggest factor in deciding whether to stay in their home. That placed it well ahead of feeling settled in the area at 50 percent, personal circumstances at 45 percent, and confidence in maintenance at 44 percent.

Landlords and tenants want the same thing

The findings suggest a striking alignment between what tenants want and what landlords are trying to achieve. Some 72 percent of landlords say they prefer tenants who stay indefinitely, compared with just 28 percent who favour fixed-term arrangements. Of those preferring fixed terms, the main reason was to allow for rent reviews or redecorations rather than to regain possession. This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on tenant priorities ahead of the RRA, which found privacy and communication ranked as key concerns for renters. The latest LRG data reinforces that landlords who treat tenants as partners rather than contracts are likely to fare better under the new system. With periodic tenancies becoming the default under the Renters Rights Act from May, the survey also found that 24 percent of tenants now expect to stay longer in their current home as a result. Cost pressures remain significant, with over 70 percent of tenants saying wider affordability concerns influence where they choose to live.

Generational shift in expectations

The survey reveals a generational shift in renter priorities. Long-term suitability has overtaken cost as the most commonly cited factor among tenants when choosing their next home, cited by 52 percent of respondents. Among under-34s, 42 percent say their expectations of rental homes have increased in the past year – the highest of any age group. Nearly half of all tenants report having fewer accommodation choices than a year ago, and 44 percent say it has been more difficult to find a home within budget compared with their last search. Allison Thompson, National Lettings Managing Director at LRG, said: “The rental market is growing up. Tenants are not just looking for somewhere to live. They are looking for somewhere to settle. And landlords, overwhelmingly, want the same thing.” She added: “The landlords who understand that tenant retention is the most valuable thing they can achieve in this market will be the ones who come through the next few years in the strongest position.” For landlords seeking to improve tenant relationships, the LRG Winter 2025/26 Lettings Report provides practical insights into what renters value most.

What this means for landlords

If you self-manage: Prioritise clear, prompt communication – tenants rank it higher than rent levels or location when deciding to stay.

Prioritise clear, prompt communication – tenants rank it higher than rent levels or location when deciding to stay. Watch for: Rising expectations among younger renters who expect more from their rental experience than previous generations.

Rising expectations among younger renters who expect more from their rental experience than previous generations. If you want to improve responsiveness: Consider using maintenance triage tools such as AskLettie to handle repair requests quickly and professionally – the data shows tenants rank communication and maintenance handling as top retention factors.

Consider using maintenance triage tools such as AskLettie to handle repair requests quickly and professionally – the data shows tenants rank communication and maintenance handling as top retention factors. Bottom line: Retention beats turnover – the cost of void periods and re-letting far exceeds the effort of maintaining a good relationship.

Editor’s view

The data is clear: landlords who respond quickly, handle issues professionally, and treat tenants with respect will keep them longest. With the RRA removing fixed terms and making every tenancy open-ended, retention becomes the metric that matters most.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 12 March 2026

Sources: LRG Winter 2025/26 Lettings Report

